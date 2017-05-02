A bunch of new Handsome Family videos

Video: The Handsome Family – “King of Dust”

"King of Dust" by The Handsome Family

Jeez, I stop paying attention for a minute and when I open my eyes the Handsome Family has released four more videos from their latest album, Unseen, released last September. I guess it’s been nine months since they shared the video for “Gold”, and after that they’ve cranked out quirky, homegrown videos for “Back in My Day,” “Tiny Tina,” “The Red Door,” and now “King of Dust”.

I’m so happy these guys are still together and still putting out great music.

Video: The Handsome Family – “The Red Door”

"The Red Door" by The Handsome Family

Video: The Handsome Family – “Tiny Tina”

"Tiny Tina" by The Handsome Family

Video: The Handsome Family – “Back in My Day”

"Back in My Day" by The Handsome Family

They’re currently on tour overseas. Catch them if you can!

Tues May 2—ES—Valencia, Loco Club

Wed May 3—ES, Madrid, Teatro Lara

Thr May 4—ES-Avilés, Teatro Palacio Valdés

Sat May 6—NL—Hengelo, Metropool

Sun May 7—NL, Rotterdam, Rotown

Tues May 9—SWEDEN—Malmo, KB

Wed May 10—SWEDEN—Stockholm, Nalen

Fri May 12—NORWAY—Bergen, Garage

Sat May 13—NORWAY—Oslo, John Dee

Sun May 14—SE—Gothenberg, Pustervik

Tues May 16—DK—Aalborg, Studenterhuset

Wed May 17—DK—Aarhus, Atlas

Thrs May 18—DK—Copenhagen, Loppen

The Handsome Family: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.