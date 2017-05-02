Shorties

A bunch of new Handsome Family videos

Video: The Handsome Family – “King of Dust”

"King of Dust" by The Handsome Family

Jeez, I stop paying attention for a minute and when I open my eyes the Handsome Family has released four more videos from their latest album, Unseen, released last September. I guess it’s been nine months since they shared the video for “Gold”, and after that they’ve cranked out quirky, homegrown videos for “Back in My Day,” “Tiny Tina,” “The Red Door,” and now “King of Dust”.

I’m so happy these guys are still together and still putting out great music.

Video: The Handsome Family – “The Red Door”

"The Red Door" by The Handsome Family

Video: The Handsome Family – “Tiny Tina”

"Tiny Tina" by The Handsome Family

Video: The Handsome Family – “Back in My Day”

"Back in My Day" by The Handsome Family

They’re currently on tour overseas. Catch them if you can!

Tues May 2—ES—Valencia, Loco Club
Wed May 3—ES, Madrid, Teatro Lara
Thr May 4—ES-Avilés, Teatro Palacio Valdés
Sat May 6—NL—Hengelo, Metropool
Sun May 7—NL, Rotterdam, Rotown
Tues May 9—SWEDEN—Malmo, KB
Wed May 10—SWEDEN—Stockholm, Nalen
Fri May 12—NORWAY—Bergen, Garage
Sat May 13—NORWAY—Oslo, John Dee
Sun May 14—SE—Gothenberg, Pustervik
Tues May 16—DK—Aalborg, Studenterhuset
Wed May 17—DK—Aarhus, Atlas
Thrs May 18—DK—Copenhagen, Loppen

The Handsome Family: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.

