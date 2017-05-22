Aimee Mann’s Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Aimee Mann – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Aimee Mann: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Aimee Mann is so stinkin’ good it’s ridiculous. Her new album, Mental Illness, has provided great comfort to me in these awful, awful times. Her Tiny Desk Concert features a stripped down run through of four songs from it: “Rollercoasters,” “You Never Loved Me,” “Goose Snow Cone,” and “Patient Zero.”

Video: The Both – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

The Both: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

This was her side project with Ted Leo that released one album, The Both, in 2014. They play four songs from it: “You Can’t Help Me Now,” “Milwaukee,” “No Sir,” and “The Gambler.”

