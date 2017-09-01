Courtney Loves Kurt: Over Everything

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile are the cute stoner couple who swear they’re just friends (and don’t even smoke down) and it’s totally true but I still want to believe the better story. To the joy of everyone who loves them both, they announced an upcoming collaboration called Lotta Sea Lice, due October 13 on Matador. If the lead-off single is any indication of the rest of the album then this fall is looking up.

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Over Everything (Official Video)

