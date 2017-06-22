New Dream Version video: Fight Fair

Video: Dream Version – “Fight Fair”

Dream Version – Fight Fair

Watch this video on YouTube

From Fight Fair, out July 7.

I like this. These Chicago guys are geeky, you can tell. There were a lot of bands like this in the 80s, but it seems to have fallen out of favor. The Pursuit of Happiness, They Might Be Giants, and King Missile come to mind. Maybe Dream Version will trigger a resurgence of quirky, cerebral rock music. Or, as Steve Albini might refer to it: “wieners in suits.”

Dream Version: web, twitter, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.