Everything’s Coming Up Pepper

In case you haven’t heard, June 1 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles’ eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Debates rage as to whether this is simply a great album or the greatest album, but there’s no question of its musical and culture importance as a work of art. You cannot watch anything about the 1960s that doesn’t reference it as a touchstone. It is endlessly dissected and studied and what better opportunity to do so once again than with an anniversary!

Coming on May 26 is a mega super duper deluxe reissue of the album itself with various packaging and trappings. As reported pretty much everywhere, “The ‘Anniversary Editions’ of “Sgt. Pepper” will include a single CD version with the new stereo mix (priced at $18.98 on Amazon) and a deluxe two-CD and digital version ($24.98) containing 13 alternate takes of all the “Sgt. Pepper” songs in the original sequence plus five additional takes.”

It also includes news stereo and 5.1 surround mixes. I still marvel at the remastered versions of the album (stereo and mono) that came out in 2009 so I can barely contain my excitement to hear this new set.

Also in the mix is a new documentary about the album, which claims to have “rare archived footage of their heyday, including footage that hasn’t been seen since the 60’s.” Directed by Alan G. Parker and produced by Reynold D’Silva and Alexa Morris, It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond is also due out May 26.