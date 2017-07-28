Fortune and Maltese: Live in Kalamazoo, 1995!

Video: Fortune & Maltese & The Phabulous Pallbearers Live at the State Theatre
Hot damn, I loved this band! And here is some fantastic newly discovered live footage of them at the peak of their powers. Thirty minutes of amped-up garage rock remastered in “Trash-o-Phonic stereo sound.” Live in Kalamazoo, Michigan on February 5, 1995.
I can’t remember if I was at this show, but I might’ve been. I used to go see them whenever I could. Freddy Fortune and Michael Maltese with Nat Cromlech, J.C. Graves, and the greatest drummer of all time: Dusty Sexton.
Check out the video and if you’re not familiar with Fortune & Maltese, you owe it to yourself to dig into them. Unfortunately, none of their stuff is available for streaming yet. So go find their records! They’re out there. Actually, the studio recordings of most of this set are collected on Get Hip’s Fortune & Maltese and the Phabulous Pallbearers compilation.
Fortune and Maltese: fb, amazon, wiki.
Fortune & Maltese & The Phabulous Pallbearers Live at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo, Michigan, February 5th, 1995. An early show for the band, lost for over 2 decades! Documented from a 2-camera shoot and remastered in HD in Trash-o-Phonic stereo sound. Now offered for your viewing and listening pleasure. Though audio and video are not perfect every effort possible has gone into restoring it for maximum enjoyment. For best results – PLAY IT LOUD! A big thanks to Mark Peeters & Greg Kuchmek for making the original recording of this event happen.
Set list:
- Ballad of a Useless Man (Paul Revere & The Raiders)
- The Bummer (Lincoln St. Exit)
- Don’t Mind If I Do
- (Kent Berglund) Action Man
- I Found a New Love (Ognir And The Nite People)
- Fool’s Gold
- Low Man (On Her Totem Pole)
- Golden Arm
- Dirty Old Man (The Electras)
- I Just Don’t Care
- Bewitched
- Action Woman (The Litter)
All songs written by Fortune/Maltese except where noted.