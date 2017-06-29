Free Download: New Public Enemy album

It’s always comforting to hear Chuck D’s voice. He reminds us that there are still righteous people out there speaking truth.

On PE’s bandcamp page, Chuck writes, “After 30 years, 106 tours across 105 countries and countless records, THANK YOU! This one is on Public Enemy. Get it while it’s free.”

I’ve only listened once so far but I wanted to get this up while it’s hot. All I’ll say for now is it’s definitely worth checking out. Dig it.

Download: Public Enemy – Nothing Is Quick In The Desert

Public Enemy: web, twitter, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.