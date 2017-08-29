Hot Water Music video: Vultures

Video: Hot Water Music – “Vultures”

Hot Water Music – Vultures (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Light It Up, due September 15 on Rise Records.

Have you noticed that we’ve been posting quite a few punk rock videos lately? It’s because we’re showcasing bands that are playing Riot Fest in a couple weeks. I think it’s fun to go to a #fest and be surprised by music you’re not familiar with, but it also pays to do a little homework. You don’t want to accidentally skip a band that you would totally love just because you’ve never heard of them.

I’m not sure I’d run across Douglas Park to catch Hot Water Music’s set, but I’d definitely stop and check them out on my way to beer tent, and you’ve got to respect their earnest punk attitude. “If there’s anything left for the vultures, don’t forget / it’s a bloody line up when they think there’s a quick paycheck.” Right on.

Hot Water Music is playing Riot Fest at 1:25 PM on Sunday, September 17.

Hot Water Music: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.