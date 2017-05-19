It’s Got a Good Beat (17 of them)

Before there was Twitter providing consolidated, concentrated comments, we tried our hand at some haiku—17 syllables, 5/7/5—to make some observations on what was going on.

It didn’t go anywhere.

So given that everything that’s old is still old but can be tried again, here are three, based on Todd’s interview in Variety, the recurring death hoax of a Canadian artist and Irish eyes’ longing. . .

Rundgren is 68:

“And at this point I’m all in”

Is time at his heels?

///

Area 51

Is relevant to Avril

Because both may exist

///

U2 Seattle

Add Vedder & Mumford &

Hope for consequence