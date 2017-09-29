Kurt and Courtney share Continental Breakfast

Video: Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile – “Continental Breakfast”

Courtney Barnett + Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast (Official Video)

From Lotta Sea Lice, out October 13 on Matador Records.

As if these two couldn’t get more lovable, now we get to see Courtney and Kurt goofing around their homes with their families, separated by thousands of miles of ocean, but bonded in joie de vivre.

“Continental Breakfast” may sound slapdash but don’t let the effortlessness fool you. Barnett and Vile know exactly what they’re doing, and they do it perfectly. Their intercontinental collaboration reminds us all how fun it can be to hang out with pals and to make new friends, even ones who live a world away. We have a lot more in common than what divides us.

And if Kurt and Courtney succeed in spreading more smiles to the sullen world of indie rock, who can argue with that?

