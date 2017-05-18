New Afghan Whigs video: Oriole

At first I thought, “This is what you get when you give 13 year old boys cameras, a budget and free reign to shoot a music video.” I mean, really: It’s got naked girls running around as stoned witches in the woods with knives and fire. Kinda the perfect video, right?

It turns out that this is the work of acclaimed erotic art director, Amy Nicole Hood. She’s got an aesthetic to be loved: Witchy, 60s pulp-inspired erotica. Even her Instagram gets the motor running.

It all makes for a nice augmentation for the Afghan Whigs’ latest single, which itself is a spooky, smoky song with Greg Dulli’s usual bit of simmering danger.

From the album, In Spades, available now from the Sub Pop Mega Mart.

Read a cool interview with Amy Hood: Sex, Power, and the Female Gaze: How Amy Hood Seized the Reins. Her book, Cult Classic, asks the question: “What could possess two young beauties to kidnap a Hollywood starlet and drag her bound and gagged into the California desert for ritual sex and human sacrifice?”