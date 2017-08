Video: Alex Lahey – “Every Day’s The Weekend”

Alex Lahey – Every Day's The Weekend (Official Video)

From I Love You Like A Brother, out October 6 on Dead Oceans.

Another cool Australian, Alex Lahey was born and raised in Melbourne. She made a funny video where she explorers a number of terrible career choices before ending up with the coolest job ever.

Alex Lahey: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.