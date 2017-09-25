New Amy O video: Lavender Night

Video: Amy O – “Lavender Night”

Amy O – Lavender Night (Official Video)

From Elastic, out now on Winspear.

“Lavender Night” starts off with a badass little riff and the harmonies remind me of Bananarama’s cover of “Venus.” Is that nuts? Anyway, it’s a cool song, and if you’re into dreamy vocals and muscular guitars you should check it out.

Amy says: “I wrote it after a little scare I had at the doctor with a mysterious lump. It’s about the constant (and often invisible) line of fragility that we walk upon in life, learning how to follow trails of light throughout difficult circumstances, and resisting the black hole-like vacuum of negative thought patterns.”

