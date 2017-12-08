New Anna Burch video: Tea-Soaked Letter

Video: Anna Burch – “Tea-Soaked Letter”
From Quit the Curse, February 2 on Polyvinyl.
There’s no hula hooping in this one, but the song is just as good as Anna Burch’s previous single.
She’s got such an easygoing, effortless delivery, and her rhythm guitar reminds me a bit of early Liz Phair. I swear I listened to this song ten times in a row.
Strange, the ones you love
Could bury your body underground
I woke up too late again
Would you start the coffee, my only friend?
I forgot to fake away that I was feeling
I guess it’s too late now all my cards are showing
No you can’t come up
Who am I kidding? I would drag you up
What was that you said
That I don’t exist inside your head
You said you would communicate better
So what will you send me a tea soaked letter
I feel so alone
When everyone in town is overblown
So I made a scene
I can think of things more embarrassing
Can’t wait to hear the rest of her album!
Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: Anna Burch – “Asking 4 a Friend”
From Quit the Curse, February 2 on Polyvinyl.