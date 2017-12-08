New Anna Burch video: Tea-Soaked Letter

Video: Anna Burch – “Tea-Soaked Letter”

Anna Burch – Tea-Soaked Letter [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

From Quit the Curse, February 2 on Polyvinyl.

There’s no hula hooping in this one, but the song is just as good as Anna Burch’s previous single.

She’s got such an easygoing, effortless delivery, and her rhythm guitar reminds me a bit of early Liz Phair. I swear I listened to this song ten times in a row.

Strange, the ones you love

Could bury your body underground

I woke up too late again

Would you start the coffee, my only friend? I forgot to fake away that I was feeling

I guess it’s too late now all my cards are showing No you can’t come up

Who am I kidding? I would drag you up

What was that you said

That I don’t exist inside your head You said you would communicate better

So what will you send me a tea soaked letter I feel so alone

When everyone in town is overblown

So I made a scene

I can think of things more embarrassing

Can’t wait to hear the rest of her album!

Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Anna Burch – “Asking 4 a Friend”

Anna Burch – Asking 4 a Friend [OFFICIAL AUDIO]

From Quit the Curse, February 2 on Polyvinyl.