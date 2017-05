Video: Banditos – “Fine Fine Day”

Banditos "Fine Fine Day" (Official Music Video)

Someday soon we won’t need mindbending chemicals to reach altered states. We’ll just be able to plug in to the hub and start drooling. At least that’s these future painted by the psychedelic Southern rock Banditos. Dudes, invite us over to your garage and plug us in! Looks fun.

From Visionland, out June 23 on Bloodshot Records.

