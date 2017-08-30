New Beach Slang video: Bad Art and Weirdo Ideas

Video: Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas” [Quiet Slang]
Beach Slang – Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [Quiet Slang] [OFFICIAL AUDIO]
From the We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP, due October 20 on Polyvinyl.
An acoustic reworking of a song from A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings, rebranded as Quiet Slang. It’s pretty.
Beach Slang plays Riot Fest at 12:40 PM on Sunday, September 17.
Here’s the original version from 2015: Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas”
Beach Slang – Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]
From A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings.
Quiet Slang’s We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags tracklist:
- Future Mixtape For The Art Kids
- Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas
- Androgynous (Replacements cover)
- Thirteen (Big Star cover)