New Beach Slang video: Bad Art and Weirdo Ideas

Video: Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas” [Quiet Slang]

Beach Slang – Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [Quiet Slang] [OFFICIAL AUDIO]

From the We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP, due October 20 on Polyvinyl.

An acoustic reworking of a song from A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings, rebranded as Quiet Slang. It’s pretty.

Beach Slang plays Riot Fest at 12:40 PM on Sunday, September 17.

Here’s the original version from 2015: Beach Slang – “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas”

Beach Slang – Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

From A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings.

Quiet Slang’s We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags tracklist:

Future Mixtape For The Art Kids Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas Androgynous (Replacements cover) Thirteen (Big Star cover)