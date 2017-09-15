New Beck video: Up All Night

Video: Beck – “Up All Night”

Beck – Up All Night

From Colors, out October 13 on Capitol Records.

Speaking of Beck, hooray, he’s fun again!

This is the third song released from Colors (after “Dear Life” and “Wow”) and all three have been upbeat. While I love some melancholy Beck — my all-time favorite Beck album is One Foot in the Grave — I think he can pull off the dancey jams more convincingly these days than the Gordon Lightfoot numbers. His voice and personality are more suited to bangers than bummers.

“Up All Night” is a grown man’s plea to get back to the good life, shaking booty, making sweet love all the night. “See the colors and all the kids going home / Night is crawling up to the day” but Beck just wants to “stay up all night with you.” The video’s great, too, with a teenaged superhero/transformer rescuing a boy from the worst (or best?) party ever.

Audio: Beck – “Dear Life”

Beck – Dear Life (Lyric Video)

Video: Beck – “Wow”

Beck – Wow

The track listing for Colors:

Colors 7th Heaven I’m So Free Dear Life No Distraction Dreams Wow Up All Night Square One Fix Me