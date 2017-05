Video: The Black Lips – “Can’t Hold On”

From Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, produced by Sean Ono Lennon and out now on Vice Records.

I love these guys. They all look like movie bullies from different decades. It’s a great look. And now they’ve added a saxophone player which is pretty cool. The sax reveals how much the Black Lips have in common with pre-Beatles rock and roll bands like the Sonics, and I hadn’t caught that vibe with them before. Dig it.

