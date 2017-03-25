New Blackwaters video: Fuck Yeah

Video: Blackwaters – “Fuck Yeah”

Fuck Yeah – BlackWaters

There’s a quote from Bobby Harlow of the Detroit band the Go where he says, “If you take young guys with shaggy hair and tight pants and baby faces and leather jackets and put them in front of teenagers I think that it just kind of works.”

The Blackwaters may be missing the leather jackets, but they’ve got the rest down to the tee. I rarely wish I was a teenager but this video sure makes it look fun. This song was produced by Carl Barat of the Libertines.

Blackwaters: fb, twitter