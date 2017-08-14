New Bombpops video: Be Sweet

Video: The Bombpops – “Be Sweet”

The Bombpops – Be Sweet (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Fear Of Missing Out, out now on Fat Wreck Chords.

Cute power pop from California. Sounds like mid-period Weezer. I like the chorus:

Sneaking off and making out

You’re around, I’m never down

Nights like this should never end

Getting rad with my boyfriend

The Bombpops’ Jen Razavi told Alternative Press: “We drew inspiration for the video from the line in the song: ‘The jukebox played our favorite song / You said you put it on for me.’ It made us think of two kids in the ’60s falling in love. From there, we thought it’d be fun to do the video like an old Ed Sullivan Show performance. While the concept had done before, we felt that it was a solid fit for the song. We really got into it too, channeling the excitement of what it might have felt like to perform on television back in the day.”

The lyrics were written by Teenage Bottlerocket’s Brandon Carlisle, who died in 2015. The title is a nod to Carlisle’s catchphrase, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Via Punknews.

The Bombpops: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.