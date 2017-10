Video: Bootsy Collins – “Ladies Nite” (ft. BlvckSeeds, DJ-Quik, MC-Eiht)

Bootsy Collins – Ladies Nite (Official Music Video)

From World Wide Funk, out October 27 on Mascot Records.

#1 cosmic funkateer Bootsy Collins is back with his first album in six years. “Ladies Nite” is classic Bootsy with a “Flash Light” flicker updated for a hip hop nation via cameos from BlvckSeeds, DJ-Quik, and MC-Eiht. It bounces. Yeah!

