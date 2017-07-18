New Broken Social Scene video: Vanity Pail Kids

Video: Broken Social Scene – “Vanity Pail Kids”

Broken Social Scene – Vanity Pail Kids (Official Video)

Let me pitch this concept to you: We open with a toilet in a recording studio scatting (get it?) and beat boxing, but his/her baghead record producer just isn’t feeling it. They decide to take a break and go to the bar where a gang of other bagheads are dancing and drinking the night away. Our hero, the toilet, spies a sink from across the room and is lovestruck. They dream of explosions and a weird Kabuki princess, who tries the toilet on for size before he/she sets off for the desert to meet some wise urinals who tell him/her to chill and just accept the poo/pee humans have to offer. Our hero, the toilet, then hitches a ride with the urinals’ man-about-town, Bud, back to the city, but not before Bud takes a piss in our hero, the toilet. By the end, we’re back in the studio with baghead producer really digging on our hero, the toilet’s improved scat (get it?) performance.

Produced by Joe Chiccarelli with Nyles Spencer and mixed by Shawn Everett, Hug Of Thunder is out now on Arts & Crafts. Buy the physical album or the digital album.

Broken Social Scene: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Broken Social Scene Tour dates:

7/23/17 Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

8/5/17 Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

8/20/17 Winnipeg, MB @ Interstellar Rodeo

9/15/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa City Folk

9/16/17 Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre ~

9/17/17 New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art Festival

9/19/17 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

9/21/17 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ~

9/22/17 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle •

9/23/17 Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Festival (Tap Theater)

9/24/17 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant •

9/26/17 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman •

9/27/17 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater •

9/28/17 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace •

9/29/17 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom •

9/30/17 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore •

10/1/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater •

10/3/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/5/17 Portland, ME @ State Theater •

10/6/17 New Haven, CT @ College Street •

10/7/17 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/20/17 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ~

10/21/17 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ~

10/22/17 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ~

10/23/17 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ~

10/24/17 Portland, WA @ Crystal Ballroom ~

10/26/17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ~

10/28/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

11/1/17 Windsor, ON @ Family Credit Union !

11/3/17 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre !

11/4/17 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre !

~ with The Belle Game

• with Frightened Rabbit

! with Arcade Fire