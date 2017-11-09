New Bully video: Feel The Same

Video: Bully – “Feel The Same”

Bully – Feel The Same [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

From Losing, out now on Sub Pop.

Remember what I was saying about Nirvana-influenced new bands that don’t suck? Well, here’s another one, also on Sub Pop.

Sittin’ in the basement

Sittin’ alone

Saw you in my sleep last night

Wish you were home

In just two minutes Bully gets their point across. No matter what they do, they feel the same.

The video was directed by Lazy Mom, who make freaky food-centric photography and animation. The album, Losing, was engineered and mixed by lead-singer Alicia Bognanno at Electrical Audio in Chicago.

Bully: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.