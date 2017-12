Video: Bully – “Running”

Bully – Running [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

From Losing, out now on Sub Pop.

Been six months that you turned thirty

Quit smokin’ and cleaned up the worry

I procrastinate, manic compulsive

Distract myself with trips to Chicago

This sounds so good. Rumbling bass line, distorted guitar riff, tough vocals. Comparisons to Juliana Hatfield and Kurt Cobain might be obvious but not they’re not unwarranted. Hey, we love the 90s too.

Bully: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.