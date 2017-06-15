New Carl Barat video: Burning Cars

Video: Carl Barat & The Jackals – “Burning Cars”

Carl Barat & The Jackals – "Burning Cars"

When we first interviewed Carl Barat with Dirty Pretty Things in 2006, his first foray outside of The Libertines, he told us that he liked the idea of being in a gang. It was an idea that fellow Libertine Gary Powell also referenced and probably led him to join Barat in the new jam.

Fast forward eleven years and Dirty Pretty Things is no more, The Libertines are back to being a functional band, and Carlos seems to finally have his gang with side project The Jackals. The video for “Burning Cars” finds Barat and pals playing at being hooligans drinking, fighting and burning…well, not cars but pallets. There’s only so much budget.

From the Harder They Fall, out now on PledgeMusic.

