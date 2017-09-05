New Charly Bliss video: DQ

Video: Charly Bliss – “DQ”

Charly Bliss – DQ [Official Music Video]

From Guppy, out now on Barsuk Records.

I’m four years above sixteen

I bounced so high, I peed the trampoline

I’m too sad to be mean

I’m gonna end up working at Dairy Queen

We’ve all been there. Young, wasted, blacking out, drooling, pissing yourself. Waking up and questioning all your relationships and your entire future. It sucked. But Charly Bliss makes it all sound like a blast! This is a great song and now I’m sad summer’s over.

