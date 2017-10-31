New Charly Bliss video: Scare U

Video: Charly Bliss – “Scare U”

Charly Bliss – Scare U [Official Music Video]

From Guppy, out now on Barsuk Records.

Happy Halloween! Here’s a spooky video wherein the kids from Charly Bliss recreate their favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode, “Doublemeat Palace.” Eva Hendricks told W magazine that she and her boyfriend, Toby Goodshank, made the props themselves.

The song’s not actually scary at all. Unless you’re afraid of pop hooks. Or possible euphemisms regarding elves…

Forced fun, ill at ease

All I eat is bread and cheese

Pink elf, bleed the sheets

I wanna talk about it, but I don’t know what I mean

Be safe trick or treating out there, kids. You never know who’s going to try to grind you up into hamburger!

Video: Buffy the Vampire Slayer – “Doublemeat Palace”

Buffy 6×12 – Buffy Working At The Doublemeat Palace

