Video: Cindy Wilson – “Brother”

Cindy Wilson – Brother (Official Music Video from Change)

From Change, out now on Kill Rock Stars.

Former B-52s singer who’s not Kate Pierson or the annoying dude releases a crowdfunded solo album on Kill Rock Stars. Whispery and psychedelic!

In the scenes with the red gauze Wilson reminds me of Nikki Newman from “The Young and Restless.”

Cindy Wilson: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.