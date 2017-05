Video: The Coathangers – Captain’s Dead

From the Parasite EP, out in June on Suicide Squeeze.

What’s not to love about a gang of tough gals in spooky makeup, drinking PBR and dancing around with knives and pompoms? Combine those visuals with a catchy punk song and you’ve got yourself a perfect formula. Adios, amigo!

