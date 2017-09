Video: The Coathangers – “Perfume” (Alternate Version)

From Nosebleed Weekend, out now on Suicide Squeeze.

Another cool song from Atlanta’s garage girl group, the Coathangers. “Summer stole the perfume from my eye.” I don’t know what that means but it sounds good. Float on!

