Video: Coco Hames – “I Don’t Wanna Go”

From Coco Hames, out now on Merge Records.

A charming slice of Memphis garage pop from the former frontwoman of the Ettes. “Doesn’t matter what they say / ’cause I’m gonna get my way / if I don’t wanna go.” Right on.

