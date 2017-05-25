New Como Mamas video: Count Your Blessings

Video: The Como Mamas – “Count Your Blessings”

The Como Mamas "Count Your Blessings"

From Move Upstairs, out now on Daptone Records.

There are times when — even if you don’t believe in anything — gospel music is exactly what you need. The Como Mamas will fill a void in your heart that you didn’t even know was there.

The Como Mamas are Ester Mae Smith, Angela Taylor, and Della Daniels, and I want them to adopt me. (I am an orphan after all.) They’re backed up by the “Glorifiers Band,” who are essentially a subset of the Dap-Kings: Homer Steinweiss, Bosco Mann, and Thomas Brenneck. This is music that stirs your soul and makes you feel good.

Audio: The Como Mamas – “Move Upstairs”

The Como Mamas: "Move Upstairs"

