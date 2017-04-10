New Conor Oberst video: Barbary Coast (Later)

Video: Conor Oberst – “Barbary Coast (Later)”

From Salutations, out now on Nonesuch. We already covered the fact that Oberst’s latest is the full-band version of his previous release. Carrying on…

This video is touching and effective, the story of a little boy trying to follow his dreams after the world lets him down. Directed by Cris Gris who goes for an almost “Stand By Me” vibe with three brothers and their single mom going about their lives, bowling, biking, and stowing away in the back of a pickup to go see Conor Oberst in concert.

Demo: Conor Oberst – “Barbary Coast (Later)” from Ruminations

