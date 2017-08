Video: The Cribs – “Rainbow Ridge”

The Cribs – Rainbow Ridge

Watch this video on YouTube

From 24-7 Rock Star Shit, out now.

The Cribs have somewhat improved their haircuts and got back to being a three-piece after a short stint with Johnny Marr in the band. They also seem to have discovered Nirvana recently. So there. Dig it.

The Cribs are playing Riot Fest at 6:20 PM on Friday, September 15.

The Cribs: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.