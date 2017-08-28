New Culture Abuse video: So Busted

Video: Culture Abuse – “So Busted”

Culture Abuse – "So Busted"

Single out now on Epitaph Records.

This is the first I’ve heard from Culture Abuse. Apparently they released an album last year but “So Busted” isn’t on it. They signed to Epitaph and released this single. It’s a sweet little song about “all the stuff you are told you need in life but when it all boils down all you really want is to feel loved and cared for.” Awww. Adorbs.

The video is a split screen demonstration of two different ways to live your life. In one pane, our hero has slicked back hair and eats steak by himself and sips scotch on his high-rise balcony; in the other pane, our hero is messy and shotguns beers with his pals. While the fancier guys version seems less happy, they both wind up in a pine box in the end. I guess the moral is to enjoy your life while you can because we’re all gonna die.

Culture Abuse is playing Riot Fest at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 17.

Culture Abuse: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.