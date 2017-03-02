New Dandy Warhols video: Thick Girls Knock Me Out

Video: The Dandy Warhols – “Thick Girls Knock Me Out (Richard Starkey)”

The Dandy Warhols – "Thick Girls Knock Me Out (Richard Starkey)" Official Music Video

Gotta love the Dandies. It’s been twenty years since they released The Dandy Warhols Come Down on Capitol Records, and ten years since Capitol dumped them, and they’re still at it. Still pounding away at chuggy, psychedelic garage rock.

This one’s pretty fun, shouting out Paul McCartney’s Kisses On the Bottom and “It Don’t Come Easy” by “that other Beatle.” LOL.

Hook, hooky hook, mama. Look at you slammin’. Indeed. Look at you!

Hey we’ve got a new single called “Thick Girls Knock Me Out (Richard Starkey)” – if you ask my opinion you should plunk down the $1.29 to buy it on iTunes, maybe we can get a pot of coffee outta the deal. “Thick Girls” is also available on all the premium streaming services (Spotify, Google Play, Amazon, Apple Music, etc), just in case you need it even cheaper than $1.29. Nevertheless play it a lot, put it on repeat, those .004 cents checks really add up

Video: Ringo Starr – “It Don’t Come Easy”

Ringo Starr – It Don't Come Easy (Official Video) [HD]

Video: Paul McCartney – “My Valentine” (from Kisses On the Bottom)

Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine' Featuring Natalie Portman

