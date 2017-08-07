Shorties

New Descendents video: Without Love

Leave a comment

Video: Descendents – “Without Love”

Descendents – "Without Love"

From Hypercaffium Spazzinate, out now on Epitaph.

I don’t know about you, but I am super happy the Descendents are back in action. Saw them last year at Riot Fest and they were awesome.

The lyrics of this one seem a little hippy dippy at first (“Another day goes by / We can’t live like this anymore / Can’t live without love”) until you realize that Milo’s singing about struggling with some serious mental situations (“Lock every door around us in self defense / We conceal this”). But of course nobody’s forcing you to listen too closely. Feel free to just jump around and bounce into stuff! That’s what I (want to) do when I listen to the Descendents.

Descendents: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via Punknews.

Previously:

Leave a Reply