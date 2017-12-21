New Devil in a Woodpile video: The Pagans Had It Right

Video: Devil in a Woodpile – “The Pagans Had It Right”

Devil in a Woodpile "The Pagans Had It Right" (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Bloodshot Records’ 13 Days of Xmas, out now on Bloodshot.

If you’ve spent any time at the Hideout in Chicago over the past twenty years, you’re familiar with Devil in a Woodpile. They epitomize what’s great (and sometimes sad) about the Bloodshot Records roster. These D/I/Y bands have all found their niche and they all do their thing really well inside the ecosystem of their area, but never seem like they’re trying very hard to break through to a wider audience. That’s fine, of course. Especially if you’re the type of fan who likes to see their favorite bands in bars that hold a hundred people and sell $2 PBRs. (I count myself as one of these types of fans.)

Bloodshot excels in compilations. Their kids music collections are the least annoying kids music collections released outside of Smithsonian Folkways. And it’s looks like they’re doing the same thing with holiday comps.

Devil in a Woodpile: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

13 Days of Xmas tracklist

Murder By Death – “O Holy Night” Barrence Whitfield and the Savages – “Papa Barrence’s Christmas” Jon Langford and His Men of Gwent – “Christmas Carol, Christmas Ray” Ruby Boots – “I Slept Through Christmas” Ha Ha Tonka – “The List” James Elkington – “Christmas Is Now Drawing Near at Hand” Dex Romweber Duo – “Dark Christmas” Kelly Hogan – “Blue Snowfall” Devil in a Woodpile – “The Pagans Had It Right” Zach Schmidt – “I’m Drunk Again This Christmas” All Our Exes Live in Texas – “How to Make Gravy” Ron Gallo – “White Christmas” The Yawpers – “Christmas in Oblivion”

Video: Bloodshot Records’ 13 Days of Xmas Infomercial

Bloodshot Records' 13 Days of Xmas Infomercial

Watch this video on YouTube