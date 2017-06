Video: Diet Cig – “Barf Day”

Diet Cig – Barf Day (Official Music Video)

From Swear I’m Good At This, out now on Frenchkiss Records.

This was the first song I heard by this awesome band and now it’s got an official video. “I just wanna have ice cream on my birthday / Blow the candles out and wish all of my pain away.”

Diet Cig: web, twitter, fb, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.