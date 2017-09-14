New Diet Cig video: Harvard

Video: Diet Cig – “Harvard”

Diet Cig – Harvard (Official Music Video)

From the 2015 Over Easy EP on Father/Daughter Records. Available on vinyl for the first time now.

I love this video in which a couple of conspiratorial tweens rebel against their pushy soccer moms who try to make them care about sports. The fact that the sport in question is roller derby makes it even funnier.

And the lyrics are awesome:

You never wanted to date a college girl

Well, I hope you got something out of that deal

Or made your parents proud

I bet she’s not as loud

[…]

Fuck your Ivy League sweater

You know I was better

Alex Luciano told Pigeons and Planes about the origin of the song:

It sounds like he dumped me for a college girl, but I dumped him and then he went on to date a Harvard girl and was trying to be like “Oh, well I’m really cool” about it and I was like “You know what? Fuck you, I bet she’s boring.” He was really boring and I was like “Nobody is surprised that you’re dating a girl at an ivy league school. Isn’t that just great.” I don’t know, it was just me being pissed off that he thought he was doing better.

Perfect. I love this band.

