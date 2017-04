Video: Dream Wife – “Somebody”

Dream Wife – Somebody

I like this. The guitar tone is like late 70s post-punk but the vocals are way up front. According to NPR, Dream Wife started out as an art school film project, which won a competition, so they had to become a real band.

Their bandcamp tags are: england icelandic pop grunge indie pop London. Which I guess tells you something. Or maybe not. Anyway, cool song. Cool band.

