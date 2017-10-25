New Estrons video: Glasgow Kisses

Video: Estrons – “Glasgow Kisses”

Estrons – Glasgow Kisses (Official Video)

From the Strobe Lights/Glasgow Kisses single, out now.

I can’t remember where I first heard this song, but I’m glad I did because it kicks ass.

I found their website and they say, “We wrote [“Glasgow Kisses”] to celebrate the sweet bitterness of our adolescence and adult lives. Be proud of your experiences – who knows what they’re good for.”

They’re Welsh and they remind me of the mid-90s when bands like Elastica, Republica, and Lush were proving that the U.K. was a hotbed for a breed of women who were way harder and cooler than their Britpop countrymen. Or so it seemed to me at the time.

Video: Estrons – “Strobe Lights”

Estrons – Strobe Lights (Official Video)

