New Feist video: Century

Video: Feist – “Century”

Feist – Century

From Pleasure, out now on Interscope.

It’s a cross between “Beat It” and sumo wrestling. Or something. Whatever’s going on here, it’s kooky and fun. And stick around until the end, because the guy from Pulp shows up.

A century, how long is that?

Three billion, one hundred and fifty five million

Nine hundred and seventy three thousand, six hundred seconds

Eight hundred and seventy six million hours

Or thirty six thousand, five hundred days

Almost as long as one of those endless dark nights of the soul

Feist: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.