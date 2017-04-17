New Feist video: Pleasure

Video: Feist – “Pleasure”

Feist – Pleasure

Watch this video on YouTube

From Pleasure, out April 28 on Interscope. Since we last heard from Leslie Feist she grew out her bangs and stripped her sound down even further. “Pleasure” is a funky song with kooky, Yoko-inspired vocals. “I make sense of a mysterious thing,” she says and goes on to describe the evolutionary basis of pleasure in regards to the continuation of our species:

That is how we evolved

We became our needs

Ages up inside

Escaping similar pain

Dreaming safe and secure

Generations in line

Old and then the youth

Come to meet or fade

A chromosomal raid

Built by what we got built for

Not super romantic, but hey: whatever gets you through the night. It’s alright.

Feist described making the album:

I made this record last winter with 2 of my closest friends, Mocky and Renaud Letang. I was raw and so were the takes. Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to’s and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies. I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising some brightness. The experience of pleasure is mild or deep, sometimes temporal, sometimes a sort of low grade lasting, usually a motivator. If the way you look at things is how they look then my motivation is to look with a brighter eye.

Feist: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.