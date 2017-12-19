New Franz Ferdinand video: Always Ascending

Video: Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending”
Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending (Official Video)
From Always Ascending, out February 9 on Domino Record Co.
Always and always and always ascending
The Shepard misleads so you think you’re transcending
A Shepard tone, according to Wikipedia, is a sound consisting of a superposition of sine waves separated by octaves, creating the auditory illusion of a tone that continually ascends in pitch, yet which ultimately seems to get no higher.
You hear it?
Whoa.
Franz Ferdinand: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.