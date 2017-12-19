New Franz Ferdinand video: Always Ascending

Video: Franz Ferdinand – “Always Ascending”

Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending (Official Video)

From Always Ascending, out February 9 on Domino Record Co.

Always and always and always ascending

The Shepard misleads so you think you’re transcending

A Shepard tone, according to Wikipedia, is a sound consisting of a superposition of sine waves separated by octaves, creating the auditory illusion of a tone that continually ascends in pitch, yet which ultimately seems to get no higher.

You hear it?

Whoa.

