New Gogol Bordello video: Walking On The Burning Coal

Video: Gogol Bordello – “Walking On The Burning Coal”

Gogol Bordello – Walking On The Burning Coal (Official Lyric Video)

From Seekers and Finders, out August 25 on Cooking Vinyl.

Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz told Consequence of Sound: “The theme here is a Rite of Passage, or rather its absence of it in our society… However, it is still necessary. So, it’s about putting yourself through a test and demolition of ego where the soul matures. As you know, generally speaking people divide themselves into young and old souls, but how do they get there? By simply aging or mindlessly clicking like-no like buttons? Fuck no. By using their free will and focus to accumulate necessary experience… a pass into a more composed state, if u will…”

I will.

Gogol Bordello plays Riot Fest at 6:35 PM on Saturday, September 16.

