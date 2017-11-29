New Green Day video: Back In The USA

Video: Green Day – “Back In The USA”

Green Day – Back In The USA (Official Music Video)

From Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band, out now on Reprise.

Good old Green Day. I remember the first time I saw the “Longview” video 23 years ago I couldn’t believe they let a band so ugly and pimply on MTV. “This is real punk rock,” I said to my young self. I loved it.

That’s funny in retrospect but it’s how I felt at the time. And now the guys in Green Day are the elder statesmen of American rock and roll along with their fellow founding fathers the Foo Fighters. I have no idea what’s going on with the world anymore, but I never expected this is how 2017 would turn out.

And now they’ve got a greatest hits album out with this new song on it. Not sure who the demographic for greatest hits albums is these days, but I’m sure the smart people at WMG know what they’re doing. Right?

