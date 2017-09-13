New Iron and Wine video: Thomas County Law

Video: Iron & Wine – “Thomas County Law”
Iron & Wine – Thomas County Law [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
From Beast Epic, out now on Sub Pop
Boy, Sam Beam is taking full advantage of his impressive beard in the latest Iron & Wine video, portraying a old-timey Southern preacher setting up for a funeral. He was born to play this role.
But this is a really good song. Some great lines like “The church bell isn’t kidding when it cries for you” and “There’s nowhere safe to bury all the time I’ve killed.” Classic Iron & Wine.