New Iron and Wine video: Thomas County Law

Video: Iron & Wine – “Thomas County Law”

Iron & Wine – Thomas County Law [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Watch this video on YouTube

From Beast Epic, out now on Sub Pop

Boy, Sam Beam is taking full advantage of his impressive beard in the latest Iron & Wine video, portraying a old-timey Southern preacher setting up for a funeral. He was born to play this role.

But this is a really good song. Some great lines like “The church bell isn’t kidding when it cries for you” and “There’s nowhere safe to bury all the time I’ve killed.” Classic Iron & Wine.

Iron and Wine: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.