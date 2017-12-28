New Jonathan Wilson video: Over the Midnight

Video: Jonathan Wilson – “Over the Midnight”

Jonathan Wilson – "Over the Midnight" [Official Music Video]

From Rare Birds, out March 2 on Bella Union.

What’s Jonathan Wilson been smoking? Is this supposed to be trippy? Looks like he’s embracing his prog side visually while musically going for the same slick vibe that made the War on Drugs album so unconvincing.

I don’t know about this. Maybe it’ll grow on me…

