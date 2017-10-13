New Last Leaves video: The Hinterland

Video: Last Leaves – “The Hinterland”

Last Leaves – The Hinterland (Official Video)

From Other Towns Than Ours, out October 20 on Lost And Lonesome (Aus) and Matinée Recordings (USA).

Earlier this summer Last Leaves released their first official single, and now here’s the second single from the former members of the Lucksmiths along with an updated release date for their debut album, Other Towns Than Ours. Their label has received “the scouts’ honour from the vinyl pressing plant” that it will be ready.

“The Hinterland” is another slice of perfect guitar pop that grabs your attention immediately with “All this was years ago / the accident, the summer spent indoors,” and goes on to describe the “dull dilaudid dream” of our protagonist’s time of recovery.

All those indistinguishable days

From an upstairs window at your parents’ place

You saw the sun set where the highway cuts across the hinterland

Taillights fading in the twilight

It was more than you could stand

A couple of Australianisms in case you were wondering: 1. A “skirting board” is what they call a baseboard, i.e., the piece of trim at the bottom of a wall.[1] 2. The hinterland is an area off the Sunshine Coast of Queensland with lots of rainforests, lookouts, and national parks [2] as well as historic villages, antique shopping, and day spas.[3] So there you go; saved you a click.

The video stars Shannon Dowling from Melbourne band Spit (who apparently knows a thing or two about accidents) and was filmed in the Dandenong Ranges. I appreciate the “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” poster on the wall.

The single, out now, contains an exclusive b-side, “Nora Creina.”

Audio: Last Leaves – “Nora Creina”

<a href="http://lostandlonesome.bandcamp.com/album/the-hinterland">The Hinterland by Last Leaves</a>